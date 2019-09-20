King Cobra wins first place “European Star Award” again

TURKEY — For the eighth year in a row, Polin Waterparks’ innovative King Cobra waterslide has been honored by Kirmes & Park Revue magazine and sixth time in eight years, it earned the “First Place European Star Award” in the category of “Best Thrill Waterslide in Europe.” Polin is honored by King Cobra’s impact in the waterpark world and is excited to share the results of their dedication to quality, innovation, and technology with partner parks around the world.

King Cobra has won numerous awards since its debut. The waterslide is unique in its thrilling ride. As a whole, however, it is considered a game-changing waterslide because of its compelling appearance; it is the first in the world that offers its own theming built directly into the fiberglass. When installed with its original theme, it features bold red, black and white scales that create an imposing veneer over both its exterior and interior. Its sheer size also gains respect: It reaches a massive height of 50 feet (15.24 meters) with a length of 260 feet (790 meters). Yet, parks have many options with the impressive slide, because it can also be designed to match a park’s own theming, being customized with unending variations.

“We’re as proud today as we were the very first time we won a European Star Award,” says Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communication for Polin Waterparks. “We take these awards very seriously because they are official recognition of our dedication to continuous R&D & delivering innovative, game-changing attractions. We will continue to focus on designing waterslides that promise experiences and ensure we maintain the trust of our partner parks. And we will never stop innovating, because our industry is evolving. So, we will continue to evolve, too.”

Including the award won by King Cobra, a total of nine awards were presented to our partner parks across Europe at this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe which was hosted at Parc Asterix in Paris, France on September 16, 2019. This year, winners were selected across 14 categories by an international jury of 40 industry experts. In each category, members of the jury chose among European theme and water parks (including those in Russia and Turkey) with at least one operating attraction.