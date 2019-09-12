Josh Hays joins S&S sales team as Executive Director of Sales & Marketing

LOGAN, Utah — S&S Worldwide is excited to announce that Josh Hays has joined their team as the Executive Director of Sales & Marketing. Josh is familiar with the amusement and attractions industry being raised around it by his father, Larry Hays, who has sold amusement attractions for over 30 years.

Josh first entered the industry 5 years ago as the Director of Sales for Setpoint and JR Automation Setpoint. With that he brings to S&S an in-depth knowledge of sales operations and strategies and has received a BA from the University of Utah and an MBA from Westminster College. He has participated in industry events such as IAAPA, the TEA Summit and Thea Awards.

Josh and his wife, Jill, have been married for 18 years and have 6 children, ages 7-15. He is an avid skier and golfer and enjoys coaching various sports for his kids.

S&S President and CEO, Tim Timco, said “Very pleased to have Josh join our team and oversee our sales and marketing efforts, his skill set and prior accomplishments provide us with a great deal of confidence in taking our organization to new heights.”