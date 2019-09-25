Intercard and party expert Dorothy Lewis team up to boost customers’ event business

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has allied with party specialist Dorothy Lewis, who contributed to the development of Intercard’s Shindigger party planning and reservation software. Lewis has worked in the amusement industry for more than 25 years and began her career with the legendary Al Kress, co-founder of Benchmark Games, before going on to work with Fun Station Associates and others. During her 20 year tenure as vice-president of marketing at Fun Station Lewis oversaw thousands of parties and events that expanded overall business by as much as 25% at some locations.

Lewis will provide installation and product support for Shindigger, which operators can use with or without an Intercard cashless technology system. She will also offer consulting services on the party and event business at a special discount to Shindigger customers.

“Shindigger is priced to beat competing systems, and subscribers will also get a party business pro as a valuable additional resource,” says Lewis. “There’s so much that Shindigger can do beyond just booking reservations. I will help operators get up to speed and use it to the fullest.”

Lewis is a top specialist in party planning and operations and has helped dozens of FECs nation-wide to improve and expand their party business. She is the co-author with Sheryl Bindelglass of “The FUNdamentals of the Party Business,” an influential training guide.

Long active in industry groups, Lewis served on IAAPA’s FEC committee for five years and received IAAPA’s Meritorious Service award in 2016. She is the immediate past president of the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions and has served on its board for more than 12 years.

“Dorothy Lewis played an important role in making Shindigger a special addition to the Intercard cashless technology platform,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We urge all operators to try it and see how much it can do. They can also save money because it’s priced much more attractively than competing party software.” To schedule an initial phone consultation with Dorothy Lewis, please contact Joe Guccione jguccione@intercardinc.com or Bob Zoellner bzoellner@intercardinc.com of Intercard’s inside sales team.