IAM to manage Waves Resort & Waterpark

Innovative Attraction Management, LLC. (IAM) is proud to announce that Waves Resort & Waterpark, on North Padre Island, Corpus Christi, Texas, has chosen IAM to manage this destination attraction. As the industry leader and only provider of turn-key management services for individually owned waterparks, Innovative Attraction Management, will bring our combined 100-plus years of operational experience to seamlessly assume park operations including departmental leadership, lifeguards, slide dispatchers, supervisors, park services, water quality and EMT staff.

“We are thrilled to be able to utilize our proactive approach to a great facility like Waves Resort & Waterpark, Corpus Christi,” explained Mike Friscia, CEO of IAM. “Our abilities and foresight provide a unique opportunity to help create the kind of experience that consumers will keep coming back to time and again.”

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, searched for the right company to manage the waterpark at this special location and ultimately chose IAM because of IAM’s innovative and creative solutions to waterpark management and our shared values for a great customer experience.

With an investment of over $15 million in property upgrades to date, Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, is continuing to prove their commitment to creating a positive change to the Texas coast and the community of Corpus Christi. It is this commitment that makes the Waves Waterpark so appealing to IAM because it matches our mission to continually improve.



Waves Resort has also seen completion and improvements to their new conference and entertainment facilities, which now boast over 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor special event, meeting and conference space, as well as an outdoor theater and performance stage and has future plans for even more upgrades and entertainment options.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, with its parent company, IBC Bank, recognizes the importance of this destination resort for the community of Corpus Christi and the positive long-term economic impact it provides.

“We’re proud to partner up with IAM and know they will take the waterpark at Waves Resort & Waterpark, Corpus Christi to the level we envisioned,” said Jennifer Hoff, vice president of Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to providing our community with the destination property it deserves.”

Designed specifically to welcome and entertain guests of all ages, this year-round destination located between the beach and the bay, has already achieved “Best Hotel on the South Texas Gulf Coast” award by The Texas Travel Industry Association, and created award-winning dining, and the first-ever Gaming Lounge and Esports Training Facility and offers 91 hotel rooms, 4 restaurants, 6 bars, conference and wedding facilities, heated pool and swim-up bar, driving range, waterpark, outdoor theater, dog park, arcades, gaming lounge, and much more.