Today saw the first LEGO brick laid at the building site of LEGOLAND Water Park at Gardaland, in an entertaining ceremony featuring Prezzemolo (the most famous and beloved mascot in Italy) along with Aldo Maria Vigevani, CEO of Gardaland and Luca Marigo, Sales and Marketing Director of Gardaland. They were joined by some great young special journalists, the Kids Reporters, who starred in a fun TV News report to reveal the latest innovations of the new LEGOLAND Water Park in a sparkling and spontaneous style that is perfectly suited to young LEGO fans.

“This is an important day because we are starting to lay the foundations of a project that has been underway for three years already. With an estimated investment sum of 20 million euros, LEGOLAND Water Park at Gardaland will open in June 2020, covering an area of 15,000 square metres to the joy of countless young families, both Italian and from abroad”, said Aldo Maria Vigevani.

The new LEGOLAND Water Park at Gardaland will offer LEGO fans of all ages the chance to have fun and get creative at the same time. The new attraction will arrive in 2020 near Peppa Pig Land and Fantasy Kingdom, adding to the existing wide range of fun activities for families with children of all ages.

“It will be a fantastic water park, constructed with millions of colourful LEGO bricks, where children over 2 years old can have fun, unique LEGO building experiences and interactive games, while parents can relax in the luscious green nature. Thanks to this great new addition to the park, there will be even more ways to have fun, making Gardaland the perfect destination for families of all ages, where they can enjoy days packed with even more adventure, magic and fantasy”, added Luca Marigo.

LEGOLAND Water Park expresses the founding values of the LEGO brand, namely: Fun, Quality, Imagination, Creativity, and Learning. All these elements are perfectly aligned to Gardaland’s core values: Fantasy, Adventure and Magic.

Gardaland Resort – thanks to its Amusement Park which ranks among Europe’s top attractions, the themed SEA LIFE Aquarium and the three hotels Gardaland Hotel, Gardaland Adventure Hotel and the brand-new Gardaland Magic Hotel – is now truly a must-visit destination for tourists, who can stay overnight for an even more memorable experience in this location which has beautiful Lake Garda as a backdrop. The LEGOLAND Water Park promises to become another jewel in the crown of Gardaland and yet another reason for visitors to extend their stay and fun experience at the Resort.

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland is the first LEGO-themed Water Park in Europe, and only the fifth LEGOLAND Water Park worldwide, following those inside the LEGOLAND Parks of California, Florida, Malaysia and Dubai.