EAG International Expo 2020: visitor interest surge promises new opportunities for coin-operated sector

EAG, the Entertainment, Attractions and Gaming International Expo (ExCeL London, 14-16 January 2020) looks set to fulfill its promise to become the entertainment industry’s leading and most comprehensive trade event, offering vastly increased opportunities for the UK’s coin-operated sector.

By widening the Expo’s scope, bacta, the official trade association for the UK’s coin-operated amusement machine industry, has made the event an attractive proposition for the entire amusements sector. Reaching more than 5,000 potential UK and international industry buyers creates a positive knock-on effect for the coin-operated games sector.

While the event started in 2009 as a response to demand from the coin-operated amusements industry, it is now open to exhibitors across the entire range of leisure areas and activities, from coin-operated amusements, new entertainment technologies and the virtual and augmented reality sectors, along with eSports and other fast-growing markets.

Discussing the benefits of EAG International Expo rebrand for the coin-operated market, Martin Burlin, Chairman of EAG Expo said:

“We had a vision, it’s starting to turn into reality and that’s incredibly exciting. And by bringing the entire leisure and amusements industry under one roof, we can offer the coin-operated market even more opportunities to grow and prosper.”

Exhibitors at EAG International can avail themselves of a complete schedule of seminars along with the opportunity to utilise the Expo’s media promotional channels to promote themselves through press outlets across the UK and worldwide.