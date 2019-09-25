Construction starts on Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel

After almost six years of preparation, construction of the park-integrated themed hotel will now start. The hotel is phase one of the Liseberg’s expansion project, celebrating the park’s centennial in 2023. Phase two will be a fully integrated indoor waterpark.

“We intend to sign an agreement with a contractor within the next week, and construction will start in October”, says Thomas Sjöstrand”, CPO at Liseberg.

Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel will be highly themed and fully focused on families with children, and with slides between the floors and a fully integrated wooden carousel from 1923 in the main restaurant, the intent is to create a fully immersive experience. The conceptual platform for the hotel has taken its inspiration from the history of Gothenburg and the East India Trading Company, in combination with Liseberg’s own unique DNA.

The total investment for the hotel project is SEK 1,179m. Phase 2 of the project – the indoor water park – will start construction in 2020.