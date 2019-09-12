Cedar Point to host Skycoaster Seminar

Cedar Point, the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World”, home to a 173’ Dual Skycoaster will be hosting this year’s Annual Skycoaster Seminar. The workshops will be held on Friday, September 27th with the Site Controller Test being administered on Saturday morning (September 28th). This year’s event will include new workshops that focus more on the operators and items/issues that your site encounters operationally on a daily basis. We believe the changes will help you and your employees gain a more complete knowledge of Skycoaster and gain more from the educational aspect of the event.

The entire Cedar Point team is excited to be hosting the group and showing off this world-renowned property. The park, originally opened in 1870 and situated on a peninsula in Lake Erie, has amazing water views of Sandusky Bay to the west and Lake Erie to the east. Attendees will have plenty of time to take in the many famous rides, attractions, and entertainment options. In addition, the visit will coincide with the park’s Halloween Haunt Halloweekends event. Located along “America’s Rockin’ Roller Coast”, Cedar Point is best known for its vast collection of ground-breaking and iconic roller coasters (a total of 17!). The park’s star-studded roller coaster collection has been breaking records for many decades. In 1978, Gemini debuted as the world’s tallest coaster at a whopping 125’! 11 years later came Magnum XL-200, the first coaster to top 200 feet in height. 11 years later came Millennium Force, the first coaster to top 300 feet in height. Just 3 years later, Top Thrill Dragster shattered the 400-foot mark! In addition to these (and many others) is Steel Vengeance- voted best new ride in 2018 and is the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest hybrid coaster.

The group will have plenty of socializing time as well as free time to see all that Cedar Point has to offer. For accommodations, the group will be staying at the famous Hotel Breakers, which is right on property just steps from our meeting rooms and the park. Please note that the group has a limited block and that some room types will sell out sooner than others, so seminar runners suggest booking room(s) sooner rather than later.

Thanks to Hotel Breaker’s location, attendees will not need to move their cars for the entirety of their stay. While official seminar events will be taking place all day Friday September 27 and the morning of Saturday September 28, the group has worked out a group rate with Cedar Point for the nights of Thursday September 26-Saturday September 29, so attendees may stay all 4 days if they wish.