Carmen M. Cesari passes

Carmen M. Cesari, 80, of Elysburg PA passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville PA.

Born March 1, 1939, in Ashland PA, the son of Russell and Josephine ( Feudale ) Cesari. Carmen ( more commonly known as Chuck ) graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1957. The next four years he served in the US Coast Guard, spending most of his time in New York City.

At a young age he worked with his father on the Coal Truck and also with his brother on a Garbage Route. In the early 60s his love of music led him to many years of playing in popular bands. The Imperials was his first band. D.Kool and the Kasuals, the next band, had Releases on Cameo Parkway Records. Many other popular bands came about such as Sound Commission, Kicks, and LCD.

He was also a booking agent for many of the popular bands in the area and booked the Monday night dances at Knoebels. He was a branch manager of Central Pennsylvania Savings Association for 20 years. Chuck’s previous time at Knoebels lead into operating Cesari’s Pizza and also managing the Alamo restaurant and surrounding stands until 2015. The last four years he was ordering the food for the Caterings at Knoebels.

Chuck’s passion was collecting classic and muscle cars, vintage motorcycles, and guitars. He also enjoyed having friends join him to watch movies, play music, and cruise in his cars.

He is survived by wife Donna( Lombard ) Cesari, daughter Angela Martini and son-in-law James Martini of Elysburg. Brothers Joseph Cesari and wife Sandy of Kulpmont, Russell Cesari and wife Joann of Annapolis Maryland, and sister Donna Rompallo and husband Larry of Kulpmont. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son Brian, father Russell Sam Cesari, and mother Josephine Cesari.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg with Pastor Josh Notestine officiating. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing 5:00-8:00 PM Sunday, September 29 and 10:00-11:00 AM Monday, September 30 at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services.

Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg is in charge of the arrangements.