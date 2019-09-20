Andreas Veilstrup Andersen returns to Liseberg as CEO and President

Liseberg has completed the search for a new CEO and President. After a thorough process with more than 300 applicants and a strong field of candidates, the search has concluded with Liseberg recruiting back Andreas Veilstrup Andersen, whom announced his departure in April.

Andersen will return to his previous position at Liseberg on October 1, 2019. In this role, he will – amongst other things – continue to overlook Liseberg’s expansion project; a 454-room themed hotel and indoor water park, opening in conjunction with Liseberg’s centennial in 2023.

‘The main reason for my departure earlier this year was to find a more sustainable arrangement around my family-logistics,’ says Andersen. ‘This has been resolved with a more flexible contract. I look very much forward to returning to Liseberg – and to complete the many exciting projects we have initiated over the last few years.’

Although Andersen’s time at Tivoli Gardens was short, the bond between the two organizations remains strong: “Tivoli Gardens will always have a very special place in my heart. And I know that the very talented Tivoli Team will I continue the exceptional transformation of this world-class destination.”