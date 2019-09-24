Alterface’s Popcorn Revenge steals the show in Paris

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface enjoyed the recognition and enthusiasm during IAAPA Expo Europe in Paris for its successful Popcorn Revenge. The interactive dark ride in Walibi Belgium was nominated in four categories for the Park World Excellence Award. Finally, Alterface won the Best Use of Technology Award for its innovative Erratic Ride technology, together with partner ETF Ride Systems. Sesame Street: Street Mission, a ride by Sally Corporation with Alterface interactivity, was awarded as Family Ride of the Year. Congrats to all!

During the European Star Awards, taking place in Parc Asterix, Popcorn Revenge was awarded in the category Europe’s Best New Rides 2019. Together with Walibi Belgium, partners Jora Vision and ETF Ride Systems, the Alterface team received its award from druide Panoramix. Another prize was given in the same category to Sesame Street: Street Mission, by Sally Corporation with Alterface interactivity. Cheers to everyone, bring on the mead!

At the booth, Alterface demonstrated its interactive technologies and Popcorn Revenge, now available as turnkey solution with the popular IP and a range of merchandising. Another highlight for the team was visiting the interactive Alterface attraction Le Kinétorium during the IAAPA reception at the Jardin d’Acclamatation in Paris. On its swinging scooter, an Alterface team member obtained the highest score in defeating the aggressive plants attacking the Paris metro!

CEO and Founder Benoit Cornet comments: “IAAPA Expo Europe has been an interesting show for Alterface. It’s always a great opportunity to interact with our customers, partners and industry journalists, which we all thank for visiting us. Our team has enjoyed the overwhelming interest and recognition for Popcorn Revenge, which is now just taking off, so watch out for more to come soon!”