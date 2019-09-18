Alterface announces technology partnership with AVANZA for ScreenPLAY applications

WAVRE, Belgium — Alterface, market leader in interactive technology and attractions, announces a technology partnership with AVANZA, inventor and leader in high brightness laser projectors. The cooperation will combine the respective technologies to empower ScreenPLAY for new markets and applications. This innovative solution brings a new level of interactivity to cinemas, shopping malls and any venue where visitors can enjoy this type of location-based entertainment.

Headquartered in China, AVANZA offers a broad range of professional laser projectors ranging from 3000 to 20000 lumens. With its Best-in-Class laser safety technology AVANZA is a leading projection provider across the globe for countless applications. AVANZA integrates all projection, sound and light technology into the ScreenPLAY Kit so it becomes a high-performance solution with smooth integration and operation.

Driven by Alterface’s proven and patented camera-based NOMAD ‘New Optimized Mobile Action Device’ wireless pointing & shooting, it also includes 3D shooting devices and, amongst others, the multi-awarded Popcorn Revenge IP and merchandising options. Without modifying the screen or wiring it up, interactivity experiences can thus be offered to large audiences at any venue of choice through its smart detection system.

The founder and CEO of AVANZA Corporation Fei YAN comments: “This technology partnership between AVANZA and Alterface will reinforce our position in the market. Both AVANZA and Alterface are highly specialized companies in their respective fields; with strong affinity and cultural compatibility. By providing innovative solutions which exceed the customer’s expectations, I truly believe our partnership will lead to exciting new applications.”

The best of both worlds

Benoit Cornet, CEO & Founder of Alterface, explains: “AVANZA’s technology completes the ScreenPLAY Kit as all-inclusive plug & play package. We offer a flexible licensing system that packages the game & IP license together with the wireless interactive devices, allowing for a broader variety in games and theming. The wireless devices enable individual ID tracking, allowing venue owners to identify and know their audience in the playroom by linking gun ID with loyalty cards or bonus systems.”

The limited amount and the simplicity of the components inside the interactive device makes it the best solution in term of design possibilities, costs, reliability and sturdiness. The technological and high value components required for the detection and tracking are not located in the interactive devices but outside the reach of the guests, close to the projectors.

Cinema, restaurant, shopping mall and any other venue owners are provided an easy access to treat their customers to high-level excitement requiring a physical presence. Content, format and gameplay can be adjusted to fit their infrastructure and audiences.

“We see tremendous opportunities for ScreenPLAY and the collaboration with AVANZA will help us to faster grow and develop a leading market position together. This kind of ‘social’ entertainment will attract visitors who are looking for excitement and unique experiences. Together with AVANZA we offer the perfect solution to bring interactivity to everyone, everywhere.” concludes Benoit Cornet.