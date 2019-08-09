Uremet Corporation names Jessy Coffeen new CEO

SANTA ANA, Calif. –– Uremet Corporation, the leading manufacturer of high-quality, high-performance solid polyurethane wheels, announced that it has named Jessy Coffeen its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment became effective in April.

Coffeen has worked her way up at Uremet in her 12 years with the company, serving first as a temporary receptionist and then joining the Accounting Department. In the latter role, she demonstrated a strong worth ethic and attention to detail. Coffeen later was elevated to Accounting Manager and then to President and Chief Operating Officer before becoming CEO.

During her tenure, Coffeen has made substantial contributions to the strong, steady growth of Uremet, which has expanded from 20 to more than 60 employees and currently is moving from its original Santa Ana location to a larger, 44,000-square-foot headquarters in nearby Garden Grove. With a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Arizona and her years of company experience, Coffeen is spearheading various projects and initiatives aimed at fueling Uremet’s continued growth in the amusement wheel and other high-performance application market sectors.

“Jessy has worn a lot of hats since she started at Uremet and knows its business operations inside and out,” said Chris Ayayo, Uremet’s Chairman of the Board. “She has really stepped up her game over the past few years, and we look forward to her putting that experience, dedication and enthusiasm to use as our new CEO.”

Steve Zamolo, a 20-year Board member and shareholder, added: “I hired Jessy as an intern in 2004, and as the granddaughter of one of our founding partners, she has been exposed throughout her life to the uncompromising expectations we have for manufacturing the highest quality amusement ride wheels. Her leadership qualities combined with her knowledge of all of the operational standards that make Uremet unique provide the perfect fit to be successful as our CEO.”

“It has been a privilege to be a part of an organization that delivers the highest quality product to the biggest, fastest and most exciting roller coasters in the world,” Coffeen said. “I will do my best to serve the amusement industry by continuing to bring solutions and innovative products to market, such as our new Uremet Lighted Wheel.”