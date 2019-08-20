Tidal Wave to roll into Quassy for 2020 season

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s ship is about to come in!

The lakeside property will introduce Tidal Wave, a thrilling family ride that incorporates a huge clipper-like themed vessel suspended on a swinging pendulum that soars more than 30 feet into the air.

“We’re certainly excited about bringing this new attraction in for next season,” said Quassy President Eric Anderson. “It will replace the Pirate ship, which has been at the park since our centennial in 2008.”

Currently being built by SBF/Visa Group in Italy, Tidal Wave will have a capacity of 32 persons with eight rows of bench seats to accommodate up to four guests each.

As the ship swings back-and-forth, it gains momentum and height, creating the sensation of weightlessness at its highest point. The colorful attraction will also feature a state-of-the-art LED (light emitting diode) lighting system that will illuminate the ride towers and pendulum as well as the entrance area.

“Our other new rides installed in recent years all have LEDs and we’ve added the computerized lights to a number of other existing rides and attractions in the park,” Anderson said of the energy-savingfixtures.

New Rides From Manufacturer

Tidal Wave also marks the sixth new ride from SBF/Visa Group that Quassy has purchased over the past decade.

“We really like the build, looks and repeat ridership in our SBF/Visa lineup,” the park official asserted. “They’ve been in the business for more than 50 years and have a very diverse catalog of equipment with hundreds in installations worldwide.”

Quassy’s first SBF/Visa ride was introduced in 2010, when the park embarked on a multi-year capital improvement plan. Free Fall’N, a 33-foot family drop tower, was ordered in November of 2009 at International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo and delivered the following March, prior to the park’s April opening.

“Free Fall’N is as popular today as it was when we first opened it,” Anderson said of the thrill ride that holds 12 guests and plunges them during a series of drops more than 30 feet above the midway.

First In All Of New England

During the 2014 IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Fla., the park held a press conference at the SBF/Visa booth to announce another new ride for the upcoming season.

Called FRANTIC, the attraction was said be the first of its kind in all of New England as riders would do a series of 360-degree flips while seated facing outward in a circular configuration.

“Needless to say, FRANTIC was an immediate hit with our guests, and offered a new and thrilling ride experience like we’d never had before at Quassy,” Anderson said of the attraction that made its debut the following spring. The park also installed SBF/Visa kiddie bumper cars near the new major ride, filling a void for young park goers.

Another First

Quassy announced in the fall of 2015 the purchase of Reverse Time, a spinning oscillating ride that would be introduced for the 2016 season. It would be the first Reverse Time ride in all of North America and the park – again – took advantage of the opportunity of officially announce the acquisition at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

“We had executives from SBF/Visa and Rides4U holding backward clocks when the press corps showed up for the announcement,” Anderson recalled. “It made for some interesting photos with a banner of the new ride as a backdrop.”

Rides 4 U of Somerville, N.J., represents SFB/Visa in the United States and Canada.

In 2017 the park ushered in a new kiddieland area on the lakefront, which included Skipper’s Clippers, an SBF/Visa piece with mini pirate ships that have interactive functions for children. Adults can participate on the attraction with their youngsters.