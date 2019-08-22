Statement on the incident at Cobra Adventure Park from Orlando Slingshot and Slingshot Group of Companies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Earlier Wednesay, an incident was reported at the Cobra Adventure Park involving an attraction named the “Vertical Accelerator.” The Vertical Accelerator and Cobra Adventure Park are not affiliated with the Orlando Slingshot or Slingshot Group of Companies, which operates the Funtime Handels-trademarked Slingshot attractions in Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach, Fla.

“There is nothing more important to us than creating a safe, secure and memorable experience for our guests,” shared Ritchie Armstrong, partner of Slingshot Group of Companies. “For that reason, our trademarked Slingshot attractions have always maintained the highest safety standards, which includes the use of industrial steel cables rather than rubber cables and the Funtime-patented Spring Machine device in all of its Slingshot attractions. These features, plus an ongoing commitment to implement the latest technologies ensure our guests a secure yet thrilling ride experience.”