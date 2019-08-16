One of only seven giga coasters in the world to join Kings Island’s coaster lineup

MASON, Ohio — Thrill-seekers will experience a new level of excitement when they visit Kings Island in 2020. Joining the world-class line-up of coasters at the park is Orion®, one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 ft.

Orion will plunge riders down an exhilarating 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds of up to 91 mph. Racing along 5,321 feet of track, it will be Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster.

“Orion reflects Kings Island’s commitment to providing top notch thrills and value to our guests,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island’s vice president and general manager. “Beginning today, coaster enthusiasts from around the world are adding Orion to their list of must-ride coasters in 2020.”

Orion was exclusively designed for Kings Island by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, which also designed the park’s popular Banshee and Diamondback coasters.

Orion’s Backstory

Themed to the park’s new Area 72, the ride features the latest prototype vehicle developed by the Project X initiative. Scientists are in a race against time to develop technology capable of weaving transport vehicles through a coming meteor storm and traveling to a new planet within the Orion constellation. For the program to be successful, it needs volunteers to help with testing.