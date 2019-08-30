Kennywood hosts Coasting For Kids

With summer winding down, Kennywood will celebrate this holiday weekend by hosting its inaugural Coasting for Kids event, a fundraiser for Give Kids The World Village. So far, more than $37,000 has been raised by participants, the largest total ever raised in the 10-year history of Coasting for Kids! All of the proceeds will go to benefit the non-profit resort that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to critically ill children and their families.

Approximately 150 Coasting for Kids participants will join Give Kids the World Village staff at Kennywood for some bonus ride time on Sunday, September 1, before the park opens to the public.

WHAT: Participants in Kennywood’s Coasting for Kidsevent will enjoy bonus ride time as a thank-you for helping to raise more than $37,000 for Give Kids The World Village, a non-profit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families.

WHEN: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Kennywood Park, 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin, PA 15122.