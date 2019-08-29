Katherine Webb Dean, co-founder of Joyland, passes

Katherine Webb Dean

Katherine Webb Dean passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born on July 21, 1919 to Willie Alice and Brice Webb in Romney, Texas. She grew up in Romney and graduated from Rising Star High School. She met her future husband, Jimmy, in Ranger, Texas and they were married on May 17, 1943.

Katie attended business college in Ft. Worth and then worked at Blackwell Hospital in Gorman, Texas, as well as a medical clinic in Waco. She and Jimmy moved to San Angelo where they owned the first Dairy Queen in Texas. In 1960 they moved to Amarillo and Katie went to work for the Highway Department.

In 1973, at the age of 55, she and Jimmy purchased what was then Mackenzie Park Playground and they created Joyland Amusement Park. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Joyland with family and friends. She was involved with the park until her death.

Katie is survived by 2 children, daughter Mary Haiduk (Ray) and son David Dean (Kristi), 6 grandsons, 1 great grandson and 3 great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday August 29 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. The service to celebrate her life will be held Friday August 30 at 2:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Area Community Hospice.

Former and current Joyland employees are encouraged to wear their Joyland shirt to celebrate her legacy.