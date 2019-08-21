Intercard to showcase cashless arcade management technology at CineShow 2019 on August 28

ST. LOUIS — Bill Allen and Jason Mitchell of Intercard will attend the 21st annual CineShow in Dallas on August 28, 2019 hosted by the Theatre Owners of MidAmerica (TOMA). CineShow is the region’s premiere trade show, highlighting innovative products, services and technologies that help cinema operators bring magic to the movie-going experience. The event will be held at the Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel Convention Center.

As the movie exhibition industry evolves, increasing numbers of theatre owners are creating “theatre entertainment centers” that combine movies with arcade games, laser tag and other attractions that provide fun for families and increased profits. This has increased the need for cashless technology to help proprietors manage, maintain and secure more sophisticated amusement operations.

“Intercard has many satisfied customers in the exhibition industry,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We invite show goers to learn how our technology helps leading companies like Cinergy Entertainment Group, Schulman’s Movie Bar Grille and Santikos Theatres take advantage of new trends and audiences.” CineShow visitors can see the latest innovations from Intercard at booth #311 including the new iTeller Element, a self-service kiosk designed for the route operator and arcades with fewer than 30 games. Also on display will be the versatile i3 reader and the Edge Mobile App Collection for arcade management. To book an appointment with North America sales manager Bill Allen, please email him at ballen@intercardinc.com.