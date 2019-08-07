Holiday World announces ‘Cheetah Chase’, world’s first launched water coaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Named Cheetah Chase, Holiday World’s third water coaster will feature two ProSlide rocketBLAST-powered racing slides totaling more than 1700 feet of track. Riders will experience a water-powered flat launch before racing against their families toward the finish line.

The ride features the first-ever head-to-head dueling zone on a water coaster, as well as two other RallyPOINTS where rafts will synchronize with one another. Each side also features two FlyingSAUCER elements—which create “a faster and tighter ride with stronger g-forces,” as well as “maximum curving speed and centrifugal force,” according to manufacturer, ProSlide.

“Cheetah Chase is the perfect thrill ride for families. The three-person rafts allow families to race face-to-face, and the launch is the first of its kind,” says Holiday World’s president, Matt Eckert. “There’s nothing like this out there.”

With a total investment of approximately $7 million, Cheetah Chase is the world’s first full-circuit racing water coaster. It will travel at 30 feet per second and will have the tallest RocketBLAST section in the world—27 feet tall. Each side will feature five RocketBLAST sections: one flat and four uphill.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s existing water coasters Wildebeest and Mammoth have been voted the #1 and #2 water park attractions, respectively, by the Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today. Wildebeest has won the #1 spot for nine consecutive years and Mammoth has been certified by Guiness World Records as the world’s longest water coaster.

“With the addition of Cheetah Chase, Splashin’ Safari will now be the undisputed Water Coaster Capital of the world,” adds Eckert.