Alterface rolls out interactive Popcorn Revenge as turnkey solution: dark ride + IP + merchandising

Wavre, Belgium — Alterface proudly presents the roll-out of its interactive Popcorn Revenge as turnkey solution for family and regional theme parks. This follows the successful launch and operation of the attraction in Walibi Belgium since May 2019. The popcorn IP has been warmly welcomed in Asia and Popcorn Revenge has already been nominated in several awards, acknowledging the quality of this ride: AV Awards, European Star Awards, Park World Excellence Award and Worldofparks Awards.

“The park provides the space and fits the attraction into its themed areas at an affordable budget, whilst the Alterface team takes care of the ride building, IP and merchandising as a full-service.” says CEO & Founder Benoit Cornet, who has meanwhile installed numerous proven and awarded dark rides around the world. And this space does not even have to be that big as the attraction can be built on a footprint of a mere 500m2 within an existing building or infrastructure. Furthermore, it accomodates around 600 people per hour.

Popcorn Revenge is based on Alterface’s Erratic Ride technology, deploying a non-linear ride concept which offers unique visitor experiences. Vehicles take different routes with scene duration and gameplay levels adapting to individual score dynamics. The proprietary popcorn IP is implemented in different scenes across the cinema theatre, shaping up as pirates, superheroes, horror, space and many other characters.

Profitable & evergreen attraction

The popcorn merchandising is an important part of the ride as it extends the visitor experience and is an interesting revenue generator for the park. The shop can help recuperate a significant part of the park’s initial investment. Alterface has worked many years to develop a flexible and universal IP that works in any environment. The company’s Asian division oversees the merchandising programme and production.

Benoit Cornet explains: “Contrary to the usual approach of a company “selling” limited rights to use a portion of their IP, Alterface introduces a more accessible solution. The Popcorn Revenge IP provides access to a wide range of merchandising products. Profits are shared and a significant portion is being re-invested in the IP itself, which eventually also benefits the park. This IP is a constantly evolving asset, both in media and in merchandising, leading to more brand appeal. We believe this is the best way to secure an evergreen media-based attraction.”

Original storytelling

The popcorn movie theme has been applied in all aspects of the first installation at Walibi Belgium. Visitors are immersed into the story from beginning to end. Partner Jora Vision has been devising the wonderful décor and fully aligned the theming for the ride. Already at the queue line the atmosphere is created with fun popcorn movie posters, ticketing machines and the pop-o-matic where the popcorns are created and come to ‘life’. Guests board onto the drive-in themed vehicles by ETF to take them on an exciting and unexpected journey.

The story goes that popcorns are tired of being eaten and never see the end of the movies, so they revolt and start attacking the movie theatre guests, swarming all over the theatres and screens. Visitors can immobilize them with a caramel dispenser, with different flavors reflecting the color codes on the screen.

No-brainer

Popcorn Revenge contains a wealth of projection techniques, video mapping, 3D shooting and special effects. Combined with a unique touch of “choreography” and a central dispatch room with varying light and show elements, transitions between scenes become fun experiences. The Erratic ride is managed by Alterface’s Salto™ Show Control, driving camera detection, projection monitors, sound & lighting and screen transitions. Top players are rewarded with hidden gems called Easter Eggs, which will only be displayed upon reaching a certain score. This makes the attraction challenging and fun for everyone!

“We invite everyone to visit our booth at IAAPA EXPO EUROPE to find the best solution for their venue. The interactive Popcorn Revenge dark ride is easy to implement with an interesting revenue scheme. This is truly a no-brainer for any park wanting to offer a unique and high-quality experience to their visitors.” concludes Benoit Cornet.