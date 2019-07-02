Wild Adventures offers free military admission

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is celebrating seven days of independence during its second annual Celebrate America Week, July 1 through July 7, with free military admission, patriotic fireworks displays and Uncle Kracker live in concert.

“Celebrate America Week is another way in which we strive to show our appreciation for the men and women who have protected our freedoms,” said Patrick Pearson, sales and marketing director.

All active, retired, disabled and honorably discharged military will receive free admission during Celebrate America Week, and guests in a military member’s party are eligible for $10 off general admission purchased on park.

The park will also light up the sky with a Patriotic Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 and 5. The displays will be set to music and will begin after dark.

To help close out Celebrate America Week, Wild Adventures welcomes platinum-selling artist Uncle Kracker on Saturday.

After getting his start as a DJ working alongside Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker became a hit singer-songwriter, rapper and musician. He is best known for his country and rock music, including the country chart-climbers “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”

Uncle Kracker will take the stage at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on July 6. The concert, fireworks displays and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or season pass.

Next week, La Fiesta returns to Wild Adventures on July 13 and 14. This annual celebration of Hispanic and Latin American culture and cuisine features traditional music, native dance performance and authentic dishes from throughout Mexico, Central America and South America.