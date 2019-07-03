Seth E. Alberts promoted to President of The Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Seth E. Alberts has been named President of the Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. on June 17, 2019, to succeed his father, Ed Alberts, who will remain active on the Company’s Board of Directors. The Alberts family founded the custom molded foam and plastics business in 1963, and Seth is a 3rd generation owner. He joined the company in 2005 as Director of Sales & Marketing after earning a degree in Accounting and Management from the University of Kentucky.

Seth, as the company’s Vice-President, has led the day-to-day operations which recorded revenue growth of over 60% through an expansion of product lines and industries served. He was instrumental in the development of the fiberglass plastics division and the addition of fluidized sand bed foam removal technology that just received State recognition for environmental excellence. In his tenure, the company has constructed an additional 27,500 SF of manufacturing space and now operates with 2 shifts of production personnel. He recently incorporated 3D scanning and printing capabilities within the organization to further enhance sales and throughput times which have been reduced by over 70%.

In 2011, Seth had the vision to utilize the historical plastic and materials expertise to form Alberts Spray Solutions LLC to service oil & gas industries with turnkey containment solutions. Seth has served as President of this LLC since the company’s inception and achieved annual revenue levels exceeding $5 million within the first 3 years of operating. A second location opened in Cambridge, Ohio, as the company expanded its customer base and scope of products.

In making this announcement, Ed Alberts stated “Seth has shown his entrepreneurship and dedication to our family business resulting in continual improvements of the operations. Through his leadership and the strong team he has built at RSA, we look toward future success and are proud to promote Seth to the role of President.”

Seth’s focus remains to cultivate a culture of high value, high performance while maintaining a family environment and delivering an all-encompassing customer centric strategy. He attributes his success to the values instilled by his family, the dedication and hard work of the RSA employees, and the loyalty shown by customers.

Seth Alberts has served as a Director on various boards and advisory panels including the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce, Energy Round-Table and the Innovative Manufacturers Center. He is a member of the Harvard School of Business, the Young Presidents’ Organization, a graduate of Leadership Lycoming and is certified in Lean Manufacturing.