SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego launch First Responders Salute with half-off admission to parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Now through July 31, SeaWorld Parks are proud to offer first responders and three of their guests half-price admission to its award-winning SeaWorld Orlando and San Diego parks as well as $25 tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio.

“We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others,” said Gus Antorcha, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “This summer, we’re especially excited to welcome first respondents and their families or friends to parks across the country as they make lifelong memories on our newest attractions. Offering first responders discounted entry is a simple way for us to show just how grateful we are.”

Those who take advantage of this special offer will be able to take in a multitude of recently opened and record-breaking attractions, animal exhibits and rides across all parks, including: