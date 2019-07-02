Netflix hit TV show Stranger Things season 3 comes to Coney Island

World famous NYC Landmark Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, the centerpiece of Coney Island welcomes Stranger Things with ten days of promotion, decoration and activations June 28th through July 7th.

Starting June 28th, Stranger Things fans can head to Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in Coney Island for a sneak peek of activations ahead of Netflix’s July 4th, Season 3 premiere “One summer can change everything.”

Just in time for the long Independence Day weekend, the Stranger Things 3 re-branding of Deno’s historic amusement park will delight visitors with eerie surprises straight from the summer of 1985 in Hawkins. The park’s iconic rides, such as the Wonder Wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, Bumper Cars and Carousel, will be Stranger-fied with in-show elements, with additional prizes and surprises entertaining guests throughout the park.

Deno’s is open 7 days per week from noon to 10pm, weather permitting, and there is a unique live activation July 5, 6 and 7 from noon to 6pm including photo opportunities and Stranger Things gifts.

Deno’s Dance Party themed for Stranger Things follows the fireworks show on the night of July 5th at 9:30pm. The Dance Party with DJ Dan Kingman is on the Boardwalk in front of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park.

Admission to Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park is FREE at all times. Individual tickets or discounted ticket packs for the park’s 21 rides may be purchased at ticket booths located at Deno’s Boardwalk entrance and inside the park next to the Big Trucks, Deno’s Wonder Wheel, and Thunderbolt ride