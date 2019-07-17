Luxury hotel The Boulevard to open at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this summer

Blackpool has long been regarded as the entertainment capital of the north west, with millions of visitors flocking to the world-famous seaside town each year. At its heart lies the legendary Blackpool Pleasure Beach, where recently installed rides such as Red Arrows Skyforce and ICON, the nation’s first double launch rollercoaster, have seen it reinforce its reputation as one of the UK’s most popular attractions. Now the resort’s multi-million-pound investment programme continues with the summer’s eagerly awaited opening of the luxurious Boulevard Hotel.

Not only is this high-end property perfectly located for those eager to visit the likes of the aforementioned ICON and Valhalla, recently named the world’s best water ride for the fourth year in succession at the Golden Ticket awards, but it also enjoys an unrivalled position on Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to Blackpool’s beautiful golden sands, with unrivalled views of the stunning west coast sunsets.

The £12 million Boulevard Hotel comprises 120 stylish rooms, including eight junior suites, two park view suites and eight coastal suites, all with either coastal vistas or direct views of the attractions and rollercoasters – perfect for building the excitement. All boast bespoke artwork complemented by materials sourced from renowned British companies, including handmade furniture by Tetrad, Designers Guild fabrics and wall coverings by Andrew Martin.

This superior accommodation will be complemented by a 90-seat signature restaurant, The Beachside, which uses locally sourced ingredients to create an array of exquisite dishes from around the globe.

The Shoreside Conference Centre meanwhile, with its state-of-the-art technology and bespoke event planning, can cater for up to 200 delegates. It is also the ideal location for weddings, with the hotel licenced to carry out civil ceremonies.

Perfect for families, weekend breakers and those hosting all types of private and corporate events, the Boulevard Hotel will set the standard for luxury accommodation in Blackpool.

The hotel is the latest addition to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach accommodation offering, which also includes the adjacent award-winning Big Blue Hotel. Both these properties are part of the Blackpool Pleasure Beach portfolio which has been operated by the Thompson family since the resort’s inception in 1896.

Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We are delighted to be able to build on the success of the Big Blue Hotel by offering both leisure and business visitors another hotel which exceeds all expectations. This is a continuation of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ongoing investment and a pivotal moment for the town as a whole. We are proud to be at the very heart of a transformation that will see Blackpool become one of the UK’s most exciting resorts.”