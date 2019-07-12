Kennywood’s Steel Curtain roller coaster opens July 13

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — America’s most anticipated roller coaster of 2019, The Steel Curtain at Kennywood Park, will open to the public on Saturday, July 13.

Pittsburgh residents and coaster enthusiasts the world over have eagerly awaited The Steel Curtain since it was announced in July 2018. The standout attraction of an unprecedented partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Steel Curtain will send riders upside down through nine different inversions, the most of any roller coaster in North America, including the world’s tallest inversion at 197 feet high. In addition, The Steel Curtain is Pennsylvania’s tallest roller coaster at 220 feet, hits a top speed of 75 miles per hour and features a stunning 205-foot drop coming out of that record-setting inversion.

“The Steel Curtain isn’t like any other roller coaster out there, and we can’t wait to start taking guests the world over for the ride of their lives,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “This is the next great addition to Kennywood, America’s finest traditional amusement park.”

Designed by S&S Worldwide, The Steel Curtain zooms across 4,000 feet of track, crossing over midways and even through Kennywood’s Lagoon, a central gathering place at the National Historic Landmark amusement park since its opening in 1898.

The Steel Curtain is the flagship attraction of the forthcoming Steelers Country themed land at Kennywood, including interactive games, retail and dining experiences designed to bring fans “onto the field” in a way never seen before. The remaining attractions of Steelers Country will open at a later date.

Prior to the public opening on Saturday, July 13, Kennywood hosted a Media Day on Friday, July 12. The first ride was delivered at 6:30 a.m.