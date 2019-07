The Showman’s League of America would like to send out our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Jeff Miller of Wisdom Rides of America.

Jeff passed away Saturday after complications from surgery.

Jeff’s Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019 at:Moore Funeral Home, 4216 S Bowen Road, Arlington, Texas 76016.

