Huss strengthens sales team with appointment of Lars Hartmann

Bremen, Germany — Leading amusement ride manufacturer Huss Park Attractions GmbH has strengthened its head office sales team with the appointment of Mr. Lars Hartmann to the position of International Sales Manager.

Hartmann joins HUSS following three years working in sales and project technical supervision for a leading company in the plant construction sector, in which position he was the main contact for overseas clients. This experience and an in-depth understanding of industrial processes will stand him in good stead in his new role. He also holds a university degree in technical management and technology marketing.

In his new positon, Hartmann will work with the company’s Bremen-based sales team on global sales activities as well as helping HUSS to promote its extensive range of rides and attractions in new overseas markets.

“Being a theme park and ride attraction enthusiast all my life, I am very happy to be offered the chance to become a member of the HUSS team and to become involved in an industry which originally helped to encourage my decision to become a sales engineer,” said Hartmann. “HUSS rides have always been some of my personal favourites and their popularity and success have been proven for decades. I am very much looking forward to helping the company continue with this success.”

Commenting on the appointment, HUSS CEO Mirko J. Schulze said: “We are delighted to welcome Lars to our head office sales team. As we continue to serve the parks and attractions sector around the world and seek to move into new markets, his sales experience and technical knowledge will greatly assist these efforts.”