Hersheypark announces “Candymonium” Hypercoaster for summer 2020

HERSHEY, Penn. — Hersheypark amusement park, a 121-acre theme park with more than 70 rides, a water park and a zoo, today unwrapped the details of the Candymonium hypercoaster, its 15th coaster. The hypercoaster will feature a lift height of 210 feet, max speed of 76 mph and track length of 4,636 feet – making it the tallest, fastest, longest and sweetest coaster in Hersheypark.

Candymonium will open in summer 2020 as part of the all-new Hershey’s Chocolatetown region, Hersheypark’s $150 million transformational expansion. The addition of this 15th coaster also means Hersheypark will have the most coasters of any park in the Northeast in 2020.

“As The World’s Sweetest Coaster, Candymonium will truly merge fun and iconic Hershey brands to provide a thrilling experience our guests can only get in Hershey,” said John Lawn, president and CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company (HE&R). “We worked with leading industry manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M) to assemble a one-of-a-kind hypercoaster with the most airtime of any coaster in Hersheypark.”

Candymonium will span 7 acres at the new entrance of Hershey’s Chocolatetown, a new region at Hersheypark where guests can play, eat, shop and gather year round. Guestswill be welcomed by the signature milk chocolate-colored track and candy-themed trains representing the world-renowned Hershey Company brands of Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cupsand Twizzlers.

The thrilling 2 minute and 26 second ride experience on Candymonium will begin as soon as guests 54” and taller (Twizzlers height requirement and above) enter the Park’s most immersive coaster station to date with extensive theming.

Riders will embark on a heart-pounding, 210-foot ascent up the tallest hill in Hersheypark before dipping into thrilling drops, including seven camelback hills and a 123-degree hammerhead curve that serve up the ultimate feeling of freedom with the most airtime in Hersheypark. The finishing touch is an impressive panoramic banked curve that wraps around the new iconic Kisses Fountain.

Guests can experience a thrilling point of view video of Candymonium and learn more about the next chapter of Hersheypark at www.hersheypark.com/chocolatetown/coaster.php.

Candymonium will join other marquee elements of Hershey’s Chocolatetown in 2020, including a new arrival experience and front gate; restaurant, bar and patio; ice cream parlor and confectionary scratch kitchen; a Starbucks® store; and a flagship retail store with the largest collection of Hersheypark merchandise. For more information on this transformational expansion, explore www.Hersheypark.com/chocolatetown and follow along using #HPChocolatetown.

To celebrate the announcement of Candymonium, Hersheypark also announcednew programs and perks for 2020 Season Passes. For the first time, guests can choose between three all-new programs – King Size, Full Size and Bite Size – with 12-month payment plans starting at $11 a month. New King Size perks like being the first to ride Candymonium, free Season Pass Drink Plan and free Hersheypark tickets join current popular benefits like unlimited visits, one-hour early access and free parking for Season Pass holders. Limited time offers and more information are available at https://www.hersheypark.com/tickets/season-passes.php.