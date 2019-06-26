The former Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi at Gardaland with his family commented on the latest Formula One race

Emerson Fittipaldi, the former Brazilian driver, two-times F1 World Champion, recently enjoyed a day of fun and relax at Gardaland, accompanied by his wife Rossana and his two children, Emerson Jr (12) and Vittoria (8).

The family didn’t miss the opportunity to enjoy the Park’s different rides – from the most refreshing ones, such as Jungle Rapids and Colorado Boat to the most adrenaline-filled ones such as Mammut – and to admire the various themed areas of Gardaland, whose current season is completely dedicated to magic.

Fittipaldi commented on the latest Formula One race, focusing in particular on Hamilton’s win. “It was a predictable win as he was also the fastest during the qualifiers with his pole position, Mercedes’ strategy was on target and it got him directly to the top spot. With every victory he’s getting closer to winning his 6th World Championship”.

The former driver then added a few more words about Hamilton, describing him as the favourite to win the championship: “Luck can come and go, but based on his performances and the next scheduled races Hamilton is the driver with the best shot at victory”.

Fittipaldi also took the time to sing the praises of Italy, especially the Brescia and Gardaland areas: “We often come to Lonato, near Brescia, as it’s the home of one of the biggest kart circuits in the world, with the biggest companies in this industry. Emerson junior competes in this category and so it’s very important for him to train on this track and compete in its local races. And so, we can’t help coming to Gardaland: it’s a hit with the whole family and we absolutely love climbing aboard the many rides that the Park can offer”.