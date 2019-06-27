New fireside dining restaurant, Bigfire, is now open at Universal CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s newest original concept restaurant, Bigfire, is now officially open, adding a unique dining experience that draws modern inspiration from open-fire cooking and the nostalgia of long summer evenings at the lake to the incredible collection of restaurants at Universal CityWalk.

Bigfire’s unique theming is designed to make guests feel as though they have stepped into a lakeside summer house, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of relaxed evenings spent at the water’s edge, cooking and creating memories with friends and family. The two-story venue features natural design elements of mix and matched fabrics and seating, cast iron, twinkling lights, camp lanterns and more to complete the outdoor ambience inside the restaurant. And guests can enjoy one of the most popular fireside treats– s’mores – which they can prepare themselves right at their table.

Specially created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team, Bigfire’s menu takes open-fire cooking, one of the earliest styles of preparing food, to a whole new level. At the heart of the venue is a custom wood fire grill where chefs prepare signature dishes inspired by the style of open-fire cooking – but with a significant and modern twist. Chefs thoughtfully match each dish with wood species that have been chosen based on the flavor they exude, resulting in delectable entrees, sides, and even cocktails, that all infuse these smoky spirits. From Cherrywood to Pecanwood, the pairings add bold, delicious flavors to create elevated American fare, including a signature bison burger, New York sirloin strip, freshwater trout and more.

Bigfire is open for dinner beginning at 4 p.m., and is located along the Universal CityWalk lagoon – offering incredible views of the destination. For more information, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.