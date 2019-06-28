Massanutten to kick off Fourth of July holiday with 21st annual Summer Jam Festival

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. — With summer in full swing, the fun is heating up at Massanutten Resort with the return of its popular Summer Jam festival, set for Wednesday, July 3, from 5 – 10 p.m. The base of the ski slopes creates a natural amphitheatre to take in sounds of the main stage and the natural beauty of the mountains. This 21st annual, family-friendly festival, is open to the entire community and Resort guests and will feature live musical performances, local food trucks, fireworks, and even more fun activities for all ages.

The Summer Jam festival’s line-up boasts local bands playing a diverse range of genres including The Hackens Boys, a local music staple with performances full of country and southern rock favorites; the high-energy party/dance band Dell Foxx Company from Baltimore, MD; and the internationally-touring Dave Matthews Tribute Band.

Families will enjoy the newly expanded Kids’ Zone, brought by Little Planets of Charlottesville and the Massanutten WaterPark, which will feature a sand table, mud kitchen creative play area, Fourth of July-themed arts and crafts, yard games, and face painting. The ever-popular RVA Hoop House will be back with hula hoop dancing and more. Adults can enjoy the live music, henna tattoos, tarot card readings, and sip on a beverage in the Beer & Wine Garden. US Marine Corporal Hunter Rose and Duan Wright of Dell Foxx, will team up to celebrate our nation’s colors in a very unique way. The night will end with a large fireworks celebration at 10 p.m., set off from the Massanutten Peak, said to be one of the best fireworks shows in the region.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate, with all proceeds benefitting the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA. Those under age seven are free. The festival is sponsored by CrossKeys Vineyards, The Town of Dayton, The Dayton Market, Harrisonburg Radio Group, Blue Ridge Beverage, MillerCoors, Appeal Productions, Massanutten WaterPark, Shenandoah Provisions, Rockingham Count, PrintSource and Blue Ridge Bank.

Nightly room rates start from $97 at the Massanutten Resort Hotels over the Fourth of July holiday. For more information on Summer Jam or Massanutten Resort, or to purchase tickets, visit MassResort.com/SummerJam. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram or follow Massanutten Resort on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MassResort/.

About Massanutten Resort

