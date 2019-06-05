Falcon’s Creative Group and Cloudco Entertainment announce collaboration to create retail / entertainment experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. — Falcon’s Creative Group, a global creative services firm, is honored and excited to announce a worldwide agreement with Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment).

Falcon’s and Cloudco Entertainment will work together to develop retailtainment venue experiences that bring the Care Bears franchise to life. This expansion of the Care Bears universe will allow for a new dimension of interaction between the beloved characters and fans.

From greeting cards to iconic merchandise to multimedia experiences and more, the Care Bears franchise has proven to be a timeless brand dedicated to bringing happiness and fun to generations of fans. These future retailtainment experiences will allow guests to physically step into and explore their magical world. Featuring an immersive blend of vibrantly themed environments and seamlessly integrated interactive experiences, guests of all ages are taken on a hands-on adventure as they discover the Care Bear realms via media content and merchandise.

“We’re excited to team up with Falcon’s Creative Group to create new ways to engage with the Care Bears franchise, said Robert Prinzo, Head of Global Licensing, Cloudco Entertainment. “We have experienced great synergy with Falcon’s and look forward to bringing the Care Bears and Care-A-Lot to life with their team.”

“We are incredibly honored to be working alongside Cloudco Entertainment to expand the universe of such a timeless brand,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, President/Chief Creative Officer of Falcon’s Creative Group. “These future retailtainment venues will incorporate an exciting blend of technology and the colorful theming the Care Bears brand is known for, creating a one-of-a-kind guest experience.”