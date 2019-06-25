BPAA partners with Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is pleased to announce that it has joined the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America’s Smart Buy program as the provider of cashless technology for bowling entertainment centers. Intercard joins such prestigious Smart Buy suppliers as SYSCO, Pepsi and Office Depot in the popular program that’s one of the ways it pays to be a member of the BPAA.

Intercard’s customers in the bowling entertainment industry include leaders like Cinergy, Main Event and Round 1 as well as a growing number of independent BECs.

“As the evolution of bowling entertainment centers continues, proprietors have an increased need for cashless technology that can increase sales, boost marketing and cut expenses,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Intercard is pleased to join the BPAA Smart Buy program, which will make it even easier for proprietors to enjoy the benefits of an Intercard system.”

Intercard is offering a special deal at the BPAA’s Bowl Expo 2019 on its latest arcade management accessory, the Balance & Recycle Station. This compact unit is designed to fit almost anywhere and allows customers to conveniently check their play card balance with a quick tap or swipe. It also makes it easy to collect used cards for recycling and reuse, reducing trash and saving the operator money. BPAA members who sign a contract at the show will receive a FREE Balance & Recycle Station, a US$649 value.

Smart Buy is BPAA’s endorsement program that engages in partnerships that provide BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own. BPAA members enjoy the same purchasing power normally reserved for Fortune 500 companies. “By combining the strength and numbers of BPAA member centers, we are able to form solid Smart Buy partnerships that provide [members] with national account pricing and tremendous discounts,” says Amy Arcuri, member benefits director for the BPAA.