The heroic pups of PAW Patrol find a new home in Movie Park Germany’s Nickland

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — PAW Patrol is about to start its next exciting mission – at Movie Park Germany! The popular TV rescue pup team from the hit animated Nickelodeon TV series produced by Spin Master Entertainment has now found a new, adventurous home: the family-friendly world of “Adventure Bay” opens today, based on the setting of the hit kids’ series, bringing the world of the popular pups to life. The new family attraction features a children’s playground and the iconic Command Center – now open to the public in Europe’s largest Nickland. Visitors and fans of the series can now immerse themselves in the world of these well-known four-legged heroes. German TV actor Jörn Schlönvoigt (known from GZSZ) also stopped by for the official opening of the new themed world and took a tour of “Adventure Bay” with his wife and daughter.

“Now the time has finally come and all families with children can explore the world of PAW Patrol together,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “Numerous experts and employees were involved in reproducing the ‘Adventure Bay’ area as faithfully as possible. True to the series’ motto ‘No job is too big, no pup is too small’, construction work on the new PAW Patrol themed world has been in full swing since last winter. We are very satisfied with the final results and look forward to presenting the new area to our visitors”.

“Our goal is to make the world a more playful place, both on and beyond the screen,” said Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Global Location Based Experiences, Nickelodeon/Viacom International Media Networks. “We’re excited to bring one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties to Movie Park Germany and can’t wait for families to experience everything the new Adventure Bay has to offer.”

In “Adventure Bay” visitors of all ages have a lot to discover. In addition to new attractions for parents and children, the new area features many creative and interactive elements. “Over 315 liters of paint, 11,590 kg of construction steel, 86,000 kg of sand and 294 m³ of concrete were added to the new 1,800 m² themed area in Europe’s largest Nickland to give visitors a special experience,” summarizes Thorsten Backhaus. Design elements and the storyline were developed by the Movie Park Germany project team under Wiebe Damstra in close cooperation with Nickelodeon Experience Design in Orlando and the design experts from the Netherlands-based Leisure Expert Group. The Spanish company Rocas & Design, previously commissioned for “Lost Temple”, was responsible for designing and implementing the various thematic aspects of the new area.

A howling good time for the whole family!

Get in and buckle up for a fast-paced ride with the hero pups in the new “PAW Patrol Adventure Tour”! In this new family attraction, children and their parents can sit right inside one of the pups’ six well-known rescue vehicles, including Marshall’s fire engine and Rubble’s bulldozer. A brand new PAW Patrol beach playground ushers fans into the world of chocolate labrador retriever Zuma and cheeky bulldog Rubble. “Zuma’s Zoomers”, a wild hovercraft ride along the beach of “Adventure Bay”, will provide plenty of fun for young visitors as well.

Live experiences and personal souvenirs for young visitors

Children and families can take advantage of numerous photo points and meet and greet opportunities to experience their animal heroes up close. Visitors can also enjoy the focal point of ‘Adventure Bay,’ the iconic PAW Patrol Command Center. An exclusive photo point and a meet and greet area are located at the base of the 15-meter tower which is modelled faithfully on the original tower from the series. Here, all fans can experience PAW Patrol up close and take home personal souvenir photos.

On top of that, “Adventure Bay” has six additional realistic photo points to offer, giving kids the chance to take photos with their favorite characters. Here, they can also climb into diverse rescue vehicles just like their furry friends – for example, Rocky’s transporter or Chase’s police car.

Young and young-at-heart fans of the pups can also take advantage of the new family offers at Movie Park Germany. For example, PAW Patrol-themed kids’ birthday packages can be booked. In addition, special PAW Patrol family tickets are available for purchase. For further information: www.adventure-bay.de