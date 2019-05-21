Space Center Houston Apollo Celebration tickets on sale Friday

HOUSTON — Plan to join Space Center Houston’s Apollo 11 50th Live, presented by JSC Federal Credit Union. Tickets for the spectacular Apollo-themed celebrations go on-sale Friday, May 24 at noon.

All eyes will be on Houston, the home of human spaceflight, as the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon on July 20.

Meet Apollo legends, see the restored Apollo Mission Control Center, a National Historic Landmark and celebrate the legacy of the Apollo-era and the future of space exploration at Space Center Houston.

Experience celebration complete with an array of space-themed events launching the anniversary of the Apollo 11 liftoff on July 16 through the mission’s conclusion when the astronauts safely splashed down back on Earth on July 24. The leading science and space exploration learning center will provide Apollo 11-themed Pop-Up Science Labs, Mission Briefings on the Apollo 11 mission and special NASA Tram Tours featuring the restored Apollo Mission Control Center, daily July 16-24.

Each day of the celebrations highlights something unique, making Space Center Houston the best place to experience lunar celebrations. Space Center Houston’s lunar event schedule includes:

Lunch with Apollo Flight Controllers, July 16. Attendees will be seated to enjoy a catered lunch with an Apollo-era flight controller. Learn about their experiences, memories and learnings.

Lunch with the Children of Apollo, July 18. Dine in style while enjoying a panel discussion featuring children of Apollo-era astronauts and flight controllers sharing memories and reflecting on their experiences growing up with fathers who played pivotal roles in the Apollo-era mission. The panel will include Jeff and Barbara Lovell, Amy Bean, Tracy Cernan Woolie and Gwen Griffin (moderator).

Space on Screen with Dinner: “Armstrong,” July 18. A new dramatic, moving and deeply human documentary, “Armstrong” offers the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in Ohio to his first steps on the Moon and beyond, using home videos shot by the man himself and unseen footage from NASA.

Lessons from Mission Control, July 19. Legendary NASA flight director Gene Kranz will provide a special talk after a plated dinner reflecting on the creation of the Apollo Mission Control Center and its historic significance during the Apollo 11 landing.

Apollo 11 50th Live at Space Center Houston, July 20. The celebrations will include a countdown to Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon at 9:56 p.m. CST, late night NASA Tram Tours to Rocket Park and Apollo Mission Control Center, notable speakers, book signings, an outdoor festival with a concert, a family STEM zone and more! VIP packages will be available and a special ticket will be required for all visitors on this day. General admission tickets are not valid on July 20, 2019.

Lunch with Apollo Flight Controllers, July 24. Attendees will be seated to enjoy a catered lunch with an Apollo-era flight controller. Learn about their experiences, memories and learnings.

Apollo 11 Mission Splashdown Party, July 24. Experience a 1960s-themed evening bash with live music and activities surrounded by Space Center Houston’s extensive collection of Apollo-era artifacts, as well as lots of interactive exhibits and activities featuring the exciting present and future of human space exploration.

Apollo 11 anniversary celebration tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 24 at noon. Visit spacecenter.org for more information about the activities and hours of operation during this special period. Be a part of the celebration. Join the conversation, use #ApolloHOU. Become a member and come back free as often as you like for one year, plus gain early access to Apollo 50th anniversary event tickets. Start making your plans now!