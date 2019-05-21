SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment offers free admission for U.S. military veterans and their families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting today through July 15, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering free admission for U.S. military veterans and their families at its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks.

This offer is part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s longstanding Waves of Honor program, which salutes active duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year. Waves of Honor already provides complimentary admission for U.S. active duty military personnel, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guardsmen and up to three dependents.

Since its launch in 2005, more than 10 million guests – active duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed the SeaWorld family of parks for free through the Waves of Honor program.

“I truly appreciate SeaWorld’s long-standing support of our armed forces and I’ve enjoyed visiting the park many times with my family through its complimentary ticket offer for the military,” said Dennis Dubard, a retired Navy captain and the former commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship, USS Peleliu. “I’m delighted they are again honoring our military veterans with a free ticket offer.”

“Honoring the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice for this country and their families is a value embedded in the fabric of our company,” said Gus Antorcha, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “As summer kicks off, we are proud and honored to provide free admission to veterans and their families so they can make memories and enjoy an amazing lineup of attractions and events. Offering free admission through our longstanding Waves of Honor program is just a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve.”

Between now and June 9, U.S. military veterans and retirees can redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s), which are valid through July 15, for themselves and up to three dependents online at www.WavesofHonor.com.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.