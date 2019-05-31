PortAventura World opens the doors to Hotel Colorado Creek, the new highlight in the resort’s hotel offer

PORTAVENTURA — Hotel Colorado Creek will officially open its doors for the first time on 1 June. Hotel Colorado Creek will become the flagship hotel within the resort’s range of accommodation due to its high level of theming and the quality and comfort of its facilities.

This new hotel responds to the growing demand for holidays and short breaks at the PortAventura World resort that has seen a very positive start to the 2019 season. Consequently, the forecast for hotel reservations in the summer is higher than the previous year.

Colorado Creek will be a premium four-star hotel with a unique and distinctive personality. Inspired by the era of the Far West gold rush, the architecture of the building and the construction details are reminiscent of the luxury ranches of Rock Creek in the United States. This theming, used to create a fully immersive experience for guests, will continue to delve into the history of the hotel complex made up by Hotel Gold River, The Callaghan’s building and Hotel Mansión de Lucy.

The décor is also integrated into the hotel’s history. Ornamental features such as natural stone and 6,000 m2 of natural wood that is PEFC-certified, guaranteeing responsible management of forests and increasing the sense of immersion from the moment you enter its spectacular main hall. The use of large windows, which play with the light of the different corners of the hotel, and a chromatic palette of ochres, browns and red oxides complete the interior design.

Another key element is the natural vegetation integrated into the landscape of the hotel and inspired by the North American forests of the state of Colorado.

The hotel, which has involved an investment of 25 million Euros, will have 150 rooms of 41 m2accessible to visitors with reduced mobility, with intricate décor and two queen size beds to ensure maximum comfort. All the rooms are distributed in three buildings to which will be annexed another building for the restaurant and exclusive parking.

Hotel Colorado Creek will offer its guests a wide range of benefits such as direct and unlimited access to PortAventura Park, 1-day access to the Ferrari Land park, Express Premium wristband for PortAventura Park, access to Hotel Gold River’s three pools, free Wi-Fi, exclusive breakfast buffet and free gifts for children, to name but a few.

“With the opening of Hotel Colorado Creek, a new benchmark for the resort’s hotel offer, PortAventura World continues to strengthen its leadership in Europe’s leisure and family holiday sector, developing a concept of holiday leisure that focuses on sustainability” said Fernando Aldecoa, Managing Director of PortAventura World.

Hotel Colorado Creek will also be the resort’s first zero-emissions hotel. This line of strategy driven by PortAventura World will be extended to other resort facilities to minimise the resort’s carbon footprint. With this action, the company is directly involved with number 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), “Climate Action”.