Often imitated, but never duplicated … Registration is open for the networking event of the year!

The 2019 Golden Ticket Awards is the most entertaining way to see behind the scenes of several aspects of the amusement industry and to recognize the Best of the Best! Connect with insiders and colleagues while gathering new insights and perspectives.

The Golden Ticket Awards registration is open only to industry professionals. A weekend awaits of incomparable opportunities. Make plans to attend this don’t-miss event. Registration is now open.

The star attraction of the event is the awards ceremony itself. New for 2019 are some fresh new categories, which will be combined with favorites from the past two decades. What will take Best New Ride, Best Innovation, Best Wooden Coaster and Best New Show? What Legends will be recognized? Attendees will be the first to see and hear the winners revealed.

The hosts joining Amusement Today in presenting the 2019 Golden Ticket Awards are Silverwood Theme Park and Rocky Mountain Construction. These two venues will showcase their strengths and specialties with food and entertainment, while at the same time offering opportunities to see best practices in various aspects of the industry.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is a beautiful setting for an end-of-summer getaway. The Coeur d’Alene Resort serves as the host hotel and boasts magnificent views overlooking a stunning alpine lake in a quaint, friendly downtown lakeside atmosphere. It is a world renowned destination known for its signature golf course, romance and fun.

See you at the Golden Tickets!