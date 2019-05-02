Military and first responders get free admission to Schlitterbahn during American Heroes week

TEXAS — As a thank you to military and first responders, all Schlitterbahn Waterparks are holding the fourth annual American Heroes Week with FREE admission to the New Braunfels, Galveston, South Padre Island, and Corpus Christi parks. American Heroes Week kicks off on Memorial Day and runs from May 27 through June 2, 2019.

Members of the military (both active duty and retired), police, firefighters, and EMTs will be welcomed at Schlitterbahn Waterparks with FREE admission and 20% savings at resorts. It’s a tribute to the hard-working first responders and members of the armed forces who dedicate their lives to the safety and freedoms of everyone in their community. Of course, it’s much more fun to visit with family, so in addition to the free ticket, the spouses and dependents of our American Heroes are welcome at a deep discount – 40% off the gate price. Since Texas parks will have varying hours and attractions open during American Heroes week it’s a good idea to check out www.schlitterbahn.com for operating schedules.

In order to attend Schlitterbahn during our American Heroes celebration, first responders and members of the military need to show their military ID or proof of employment at the waterpark ticket booths. Discounted tickets for spouses and dependents are available at the ticket booth. Invited members of military include active duty, retirees, veterans, reservists and Department of Defense.

Many forms of ID are acceptable and some rules apply, here is a detailed FAQ for more information. Discounts are available for lodging for American Heroes Week for military and first responders at Resort properties in New Braunfels, South Padre, and Corpus Christi.