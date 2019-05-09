Mary Jane Brewer named Executive Director of AIMS International

Nashville, Tenn. — The board of Directors of AIMS International is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Jane (MJ) Brewer as the next Executive Director. She will succeed Karen Oertley who announced her retirement last November. Brewer brings more than 20 years of industry experience to AIMS International and will assume overall responsibility for day-to-day management and operation of the association effective June 1, 2019. Based in Jacksonville, FL, she will report to the board of directors.

“Karen and her team have put AIMS International in a healthy position, growing programs and services to an all-time level, and we are grateful for her work,” said Franceen Gonzales, President of AIMS International Board of Directors. “MJ brings a wealth of industry knowledge in safety education, inspection, and aquatics and comes in at the perfect time to continue that momentum. On behalf of the entire board of directors, we are thrilled to have her join AIMS as executive director.”

In accepting this position, Brewer commented, “I am more than honored and am excited beyond words about the opportunity to serve the amusement industry in this way. I look forward to working with our board to build on the platform that Karen and the AIMS staff have worked so hard to create and to bring safety education and training to even more members of the amusement industry.”

Most recently, Brewer worked as Vice President of Operations for USTTC (US Technical Training Center) and is an Inspection Specialist for Recreation Engineering, Inc. She has also worked as Corporate Safety Specialist for Publix and as Sr. Vice President of Organizational Development, Training and Safety for PARC Management, LLC. Earlier work in the amusement industry included stints at Busch Gardens’ Adventure Island, the World Waterpark Association, and Alfa Smart Parks/ Palace Entertainment. She has served on several industry related industry committees including WWA and IAAPA and is a voting member of ASTM’s F-24 Amusement Rides & Devices committee. She is a Certified Pool Operator and holds inspector and operations certifications from AIMS and NAARSO.