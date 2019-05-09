IAAPA announces David Mandt as Chief Engagement Officer and Executive Vice President

ORLANDO, Fla. — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, announced the promotion of David Mandt to executive vice president (EVP) and chief engagement officer (CENO). The newly created position is responsible for association member engagement, and global marketing, communications, and education.

Most recently, Mandt has served the association as senior vice president, marketing and communications. During that time, he oversaw the marketing strategy and plans for the association’s annual global Expos; developed the association’s year-long 100th anniversary celebration; facilitated the strategy and plan for all areas of communication including media relations, crisis communications, and executive communications; and provided staff leadership during a three-year, member-driven association-wide rebrand.

As executive vice president and chief engagement officer, Mandt will oversee member engagement and the global headquarters teams for marketing, communications, and education. He will be the team liaison to the Governance and Strategic Planning committees and will supervise the board and committee manager to support the work of the IAAPA board of directors and the committees around the world while also working closely with the association’s regional teams in support of their goals.

“David is a dedicated and passionate leader. We knew he was the right person to support the association’s strategic plan while leading all governance and legal affairs along with the membership and marketing teams,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO, IAAPA. “David’s vast industry knowledge and experience, relationships with members around the world, and proven leadership skills will continue to serve and support our global members.”

Mandt is a 38-year attractions industry veteran, who began his career in 1981 as a ticketing and parking host at Paramount’s Carowinds theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina. He remained in the attractions industry with Paramount Parks for 25 years. During that time, he held many senior leadership positions at Paramount’s Kings Island, Star Trek: The Experience at the Las Vegas Hilton – Las Vegas and Paramount’s Carowinds and later as vice president, advertising and corporate communications for Paramount Parks before joining IAAPA in 2006.

Mandt has spoken about the role and importance of crisis communications at events and conferences around the world, and in 2014 was named an honorary lifetime member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) for his commitment and dedication to the attractions industry.

Reporting directly to McEvoy, Mandt assumed the role of CENO and EVP May 6 and works at IAAPA’s global headquarters in Orlando.