Fun Spot America Atlanta adding Topgolf Swing Suite

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fun Spot America Atlanta today announced it is opening Fayetteville’s first Topgolf Swing Suite at Fun Spot America Atlanta on May 30, 2019.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature two simulator bays and a variety of virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching and Carnival Classic– paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service. The suite will have a classic 1950’s diner theme.

“I am so excited to partner with Topgolf on this project,” said John Arie Jr CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “I know the residents of Fayetteville and Atlanta are going to love this new addition to Fun Spot America. Whether it’s raining, cold, hot, or beautiful outside, we have something for everyone year-round. This new 1950’s diner theme and Topgolf Swing Suite is going to offer a completely new menu, featuring some of my favorite foods. This is going to be an exciting addition for Fun Spot America Atlanta.”

At the Topgolf Swing Suite, up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. The space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, birthday parties, bachelorette/bachelor parties, team building events, corporate meetings and more.

“We are proud to partner with Fun Spot America Theme Parks to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in

Fayetteville and the Atlanta area,” said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”