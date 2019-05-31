CAVU Designwerks expands to meet the needs of Middle Eastern clients

CAVU Designwerks Inc. (CAVU) an attractions provider that specializes in delivering media-based attractions to the themed entertainment industry is establishing a presence in the Middle East. The new branch, servicing Riyadh, Beirut and Abu Dhabi will allow CAVU to develop closer relationships with clients in the MENA region and provide seamless services to CAVU’s North Africa Middle Eastern clients.

Recent policy changes now allow movie theatres to operate in Saudi Arabia, and the government is encouraging the development in the entertainment industry including building FECs and theme parks. CAVU is focused on serving the attraction industry and providing world-class attractions to this expanding market. International tourism in Saudi Arabia is forecast to grow by 5.8% per year from 2018 to 2022, according to a report from BMI Research. “As the investment into the amusement park industry grows across the Middle East, we at CAVU want to ensure that we offer a local presence during this exciting time of growth” says Peter Schnabel CEO, CAVU Designwerks.

The General Entertainment Authority announced the investment of $71 billion to build the infrastructure that the entertainment sector will need. CAVU currently has offices in Canada, the US and China and with the growing opportunity in Saudi Arabia it is the perfect time for CAVU to expand again and establish a presence in the Middle Eastern market. Fahad Al Moammar, President of CGS, CAVU’s new partner in the MENA region, is excited to work with CAVU and push the boundaries for our business in this region.

Mark Stepanian, VP Innovation and Engineering at CAVU Designwerks states “There is no doubt the amusement industry in the Middle East is growing, with more families looking for quality entertainment without needing to travel. By having a location that’s close to the expanding Saudi Arabia market, we are able to provide close support and align ourselves with our clients and their needs.”