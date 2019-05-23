Call for nominations for the 2019 AIMS International Safety Award

NASHVILLE, TN – The AIMS International Safety Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry. With safety as the industry’s #1 concern for amusement industry guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others.

Nominations for the 2019 AIMS Safety Award can be submitted by individuals within the amusement industry. The winner will be selected by a vote of AIMS International’s board of directors and the award will be presented during Amusement Today‘s Golden Ticket Awards at Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho, on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 5, 2019. Information on the AIMS Safety Award and official nomination forms can be found on the AIMS website at http://aimsintl.org/aa-SafetyAward.asp. Requests for forms can also be sent to AIMS at info@aimsintl.org.

The AIMS International Safety Award was created in 2016 and is presented annually during the Golden Ticket Awards. The inaugural award was presented to Harold Hudson at the 2016 Golden Ticket Awards at Cedar Point. In 2017, the award was presented to Har Kupers at the GTA at Lake Compounce and in 2018, the award was presented to Patrick Hoffman at the GTA at Silver Dollar City.