Announcing new “Bluegrass Nights” at Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass & BBQ Festival

BRANSON, Mo. — One of the world’s top bluegrass events, the Bluegrass & BBQ Festival, announces its biggest lineup ever with all-new “Bluegrass Nights,” beginning today and pickin’ through the month until May 27 at Silver Dollar City. Awarded by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) for Distinguished Achievement in the festival’s presentation, Bluegrass & BBQ brings together over 70 acts to the Missouri theme park, from award-winning favorites to rising stars, including a three-night concert with Grammy winner Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, May 10-12, and Grammy winner Diamond Rio on May 26.

“Our festival is a banquet of acoustic music, unrivaled anywhere in the world,” explains 6-time SPBGMA* Bluegrass Promoter of the Year, D.A. Callaway. Callaway coordinates all of the award-winning artists during the 24-day event. “This is without a doubt our biggest year for Bluegrass—ever,” says Callaway. “To support the park’s ‘Year of Shows & Festivals,’ we’ll have 70 of the best bluegrass bands from all over the country, but we’re also introducing a whole new experience to our fans with ‘Bluegrass Nights.’”

“Bluegrass Nights” will feature a concert—every night—of the festival, hosted in the 4000-seat Echo Hollow with award-winning touring artists like 8-time Female Vocalist of the Year Rhonda Vincent with her band The Rage, 7-time Vocal Group of the Year Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, 11-time Fiddle Player of the Year and 5-time Instrumental Group of the Year Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, 2-time Vocal Group of the Year The Gibson Brothers, 2-time Entertainer of the Year The Grascals, Flatt Lonesome, Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon and more. Festival newcomers include Spillwater Drive, Route 3 and others.

Silver Dollar City continues the preservation and promotion of Bluegrass to the youth with partner-station KSMU for the 18th Annual Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest on May 25, with 18 youthful bands across the country competing with their own unique take on Bluegrass.

The spotlight is also on barbecue, as the park’s largest presentation hall becomes The House of BBQ, where bands perform on stage surrounded by 18-hour slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken and ribs on the park’s custom-made 20-foot smoker. The savory fare continues with sides like grilled “Crazy Corn” with smoky parmesan or bacon jalapeño flavors and desserts served in Mason jars with caramel brownie, apple pie and strawberry pie cheesecakes. An all-you-care-to-eat BBQ feast is featured on the Square Friday and Saturday afternoons which also includes smoked ham and tri-tip on a carving station, in addition to the park’s famous barbecue.

Bluegrass & BBQ runs May 2 – 27 at the Branson, Missouri theme park, Tuesdays – Sundays, plus Mondays May 20 and May 27.