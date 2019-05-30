A message from JKJ Workforce regarding H2B program

Reps. Bergman (R-MI) and Keating (D-MA) are circulating this letter that will be sent to House Appropriations Committee leaders in advance of committee action on the Fiscal 2020 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations bill in mid-June. We are grateful for their leadership on this issue.

Please call your Representative and ask him or her to sign the attached letter. If they have signed supportive H-2B letters in the past, please thank them for their continued efforts and support. Please also be aware that members of the Appropriations Committee will often not sign on a letter to appropriations leaders even if they are very supportive of the H-2B program. If this is the case with your Member, thank him or her for their support and encourage them to support any effort to include H-2B cap relief in the DHS funding bill.

You can reach you Representative through the Capitol switchboard at 202-225-3121. Once connected to the office, please ask to speak to the staff person that handles H-2B visas issues. You can also send an email to your lawmakers by using the following link set up by NALP: https://p2a.co/l5fTSY7