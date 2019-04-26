World record-breaking dive coaster Yukon Striker thrills its first riders

VAUGHAN, Ontario — At Canada’s Wonderland this week, the winners of a charity draw took the first ride on Yukon Striker, the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive roller coaster. With the park’s season opening to the public on May 3, the event gave riders and select media a preview of the most anticipated attraction coming this year.

“The ride on Yukon Striker is absolutely breathtaking,” said Norm Pirtovshek, Canada’s Wonderland General Manager. “Yukon Striker’s 3,625 feet of steel track soars through four dynamic inversions above guests in the newly themed area Frontier Canada. At its summit, you’ll experience three seconds of complete exhilaration as you stare directly down 245 feet at 90 degrees into an underwater tunnel.”

Yukon Striker is the showpiece attraction in the fully immersive area Frontier Canada, themed to the Klondike Gold Rush. The coaster claims several world records:

• The fastest dive coaster at 130 km/h (80 mph);

• The longest dive coaster at 3,625 feet (1,105 m);

• The tallest dive coaster at 245 feet (75 m) – includes underground.

It also features floorless trains and the only 360-degree loop for a dive coaster on the planet.

Canada’s Wonderland opens to the public on May 3 and this promises to be an exciting season, with Yukon Striker, but also an extensive entertainment lineup of live shows, food festivals and the new holiday event WinterFest this November.

Highlights include:

Splash Works (opens May 25) – A 20-acre waterpark features slides and attractions for all ages, including White Water Bay wave pool, Lazy River, free-fall slide Muskoka Plunge, and Lakeside Lagoon kiddie pool and family slides with interactive spray features.

Celebration Canada (June 29 to July 14) – Celebrate the country’s birthday with spectacular fireworks on July 1, the Flying Frontenacs, live music, authentic Canadian food, street performers and a NEW show “Tundra: A Cirque Experience.”

KidZfest (July 22 to Aug. 5) – A big party just for kids! Live entertainment, dance parties, the ultimate foam pit and special visits from favourite TV characters such as Thomas & Friends, Toopy & Binoo, ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, Paw Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer and MARVEL Superheroes.

Food and Street Festivals – Treat your taste buds to a NEW Taste of Mexico festival (Aug. 10-11), as well as crowd favourites Brew & BBQ (July 18-21), Taste of Greece (Aug.17-18), Taste of Italy (Aug. 24-25) and Oktoberfest (Sept.14/15 and 21/22). Each event features delicious, specialty foods, live music and entertainment.

World-class, live Touring Shows – Edge of your seat excitement with the Ultimate Thrills Circus and the Chinese Acrobats at International Showplace throughout July and August.

*All these shows included with admission.

And for the first time, guests will be treated to WinterFest, an all-new immersive holiday experience taking place in November and December. The park will be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland complete with uniquely themed areas, millions of spectacular lights, ice-skating, live entertainment, sweet and savory treats, crafts and hands-on family activities.