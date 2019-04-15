Universal Orlando Resort releases first-ever look at magical creatures that await in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting today through April 19, Universal Orlando Resort is giving guests a first-ever look at the magical creatures they’ll encounter inside the most highly themed, immersive coaster experience yet – Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The epic new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be an immersive experience unlike any other, combining a new level of storytelling and innovative coaster technology with elaborate environments – including an actual forest with more than 1,200 live trees – to bring an all-new wizarding world adventure to life. Guests will embark on a journey with Hagrid – one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter films – into the Forbidden Forest to discover some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.

Every day through April 19, guests can visit the Universal Orlando Blog at 11 a.m. EDT to get a first look at the creatures – from familiar fan-favorites in the Harry Potter film series to a creature that’s never been seen in the films – and where they can be found in the new experience.

The week begins with a “massive” fan-favorite whose barks are worse than his bites.

When it opens on June 13, 2019, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will join the lineup of award-winning entertainment experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and bring an all-new adventure inspired by J.K. Rowling’s beloved stories to life. Guests will join Hagrid’s Care of Magical Creatures class and fly deep into the Forbidden Forest aboard magical motorbikes to brave the mysteries and thrills beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.